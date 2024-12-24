UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to 104 Years in Prison for Arson Resulting in Death of Woman and Her 18-Month-Old Daughter

UPDATE 12/24/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Vincent Anthony Fisher, II, 49, to 104 years in prison for two counts of First-Degree Arson and the Second-Degree Murders of Rashawn Cline and Dashawn Cline.

Fisher was found guilty of the aforementioned charges by a Charles County jury on September 27, 2024.

On March 31, 2022, officers and fire department personnel responded to a townhome in Waldorf for the report of a residential house fire. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fisher was located outside of the residence with injuries from an assault that took place before the fire.

After extinguishing the fire, fire department personnel located two deceased victims, later identified as 27-year-old Rashawn Cline and her eighteen-month-old daughter, Dashawn Cline, in an upstairs bedroom.

An investigation revealed that Fisher, who lived at the residence, was involved in a physical altercation with two other males, one being another resident of the house, before the fire started. The altercation began inside the residence but continued outside after Fisher jumped out of his second-story window.



When the altercation was over, Fisher remained at the house with the victims while the other males left.

Soon after the males left, Fisher intentionally started a fire on a mattress located in the living room of the residence before going outside. The fire extended to the remaining rooms of the first floor and upstairs to the second floor, where the victims were located. The fire completely destroyed the residence.

Video footage from a neighbor’s house captured Fisher walking toward the home before the fire started.

Two lighters were discovered in Fisher’s pants when he was apprehended. During the course of the investigation, it was also found that Fisher had Phencyclidine (PCP) in his system during the incident.

Before the incident, Fisher was told by another resident that he could no longer live at the townhome due to his drug use. Fisher started the fire on the last night he could stay at the residence.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “There is an old adage that no parent should have to bury their child, but this is worse than that.” Speaking of the arson, he stated, “Whenever one takes those types of actions, the consequences that can flow from that can be unimaginable. – It’s selfish, pointless, and, unfortunately, the results are unimaginable.” He also stated that “we’ll never know who [the 18-month-old victim] would’ve become. The reason we will never know is because of the actions of Mr. Fisher. There is no worse First-Degree Arson than one that results in the death of two people and the complete loss of the structure.”

Before sentencing Fisher to 104 years in prison, the Honorable Judge West stated, “The level of chaos created that night, extremely high, off the charts. – It seems to me that in some respects the defendant preyed upon the kindness of a family. He was being put out and he should’ve just left. This is one of the most serious cases I can imagine. Beautiful child, beautiful family. Gone. The level of loss, you can’t describe it.”

Sentence

Count 1

Second-Degree Murder of Rashawn Cline

32 years

Count 2

Second-Degree Murder of Dashawn Cline

32 years

Consecutive

Count 3

First-Degree Arson (of victims’ residence)

25 years

Consecutive

Count 4

First-Degree Arson (of neighboring house)

15 years

Consecutive

fADS: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 27, 2024, a Charles County jury, after a 10-day trial, convicted Vincent Anthony Fisher, II, 49, of two counts of First-Degree Arson and two counts of Second-Degree Murder of Rashawn Cline and Dashawn Cline.

On March 31, 2022, officers and fire department personnel responded to a townhome in Waldorf for the report of a residential house fire. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fisher was located outside of the residence and was suffering from injuries from an assault that took place before the fire. After extinguishing the fire, fire department personnel located two deceased victims, later identified as 27-year-old Rashawn Cline and her eighteen-month-old daughter, Dashawn Cline, in an upstairs bedroom.

An investigation revealed that Fisher, who lived at the residence, was involved in a physical altercation with two other males, one being another resident of the house, before the fire started. The altercation began inside the residence but continued outside after Fisher jumped out of his second-story window. When the altercation was over, Fisher remained at the house with the victims while the other males left. Soon after the males left, Fisher intentionally started a fire on a mattress located in the living room of the residence before going outside. The fire extended to the remaining rooms of the first floor and upstairs to the second floor, where the victims were located. The fire completely destroyed the residence.

Video footage from a neighbor’s house captured Fisher walking toward the home before the fire started.

Two lighters were discovered in Fisher’s pants when he was apprehended. During the course of the investigation, it was also found that Fisher had Phencyclidine (PCP) in his system during the incident.

Before the incident, Fisher was told by another resident that he could no longer live at the townhome due to his drug use. Fisher started the fire on the last night he could stay at the residence.

A sentencing date for Fisher has been set for December 19, 2024. He faces up to 140 years in prison.

UPDATE 4/8/2022: On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers and local fire departments and EMS responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an altercation and a fire.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators located Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, inside the residence; they were deceased.

During a joint investigation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, investigators determined the fire was an arson and deliberately set.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ruled the deaths of Rashawn and Dashawn Cline a homicide as a result of the fire.

Vincent Anthony Fisher, II, 46, who lived at the residence, was identified as the suspect. Immediately after the fire, Fisher was arrested and charged with assaulting another resident of the house that occurred just prior to the fire; he was being detained at the Charles County Detention Center.

Based upon the findings of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the OCME, on April 7, Fisher was charged with first-degree arson and murder.

The victims were the daughter and grandchild of Fisher’s girlfriend who lived at the house. Fisher is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.



On March 31 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an assault and a house fire.

Once on the scene, the townhouse was completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, an adult female and an infant girl were located deceased inside the residence.

They were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, detectives are working with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The identity of the decedents will be released once they have been positively identified. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 4/1/2022: A spokesperson from the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association confirmed personnel found an adult female and a child during searches of the residences. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Diane Richardson has stated the victims will not be identified until all family members have been contacted and they are not expanding on the relationship between the woman and child.

Richardson provided the following comments. It’s unclear if the fire was an accident or if it was started intentionally, an assault happened at the home before the fire, and it is not known who was involved in the assault or whether those involved died in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

3/31/2022: On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata, Hughesville and surrounding departments responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller reported they could see fire in a residence across the street from them.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, 911 dispatchers advised they had received multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire and advised there was a domestic disturbance at the same address.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire showing from a two-story multi-family building and requested a 2nd alarm, and a short time later firefighters advised multiple subjects were possibly trapped inside.

Due to holes in the floor, stairs, and a roof collapse, evacuation tones were sounded and all firefighters were ordered to exit the structure.

After all personnel completed accountability checks with incident command, crews re-entered the structures to extinguish the remaining fire.

Approximately 40 minutes into the incident. Firefighters located a deceased female in the original fire building, and reported they’re still searching for another missing subject.

The original building on fire was reported as 3070 Heathcote Road, with additional fire damage to 3072 Heathcote Road.

Emergency medical personnel transported an adult male to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The victim reported he was inside of building 3070.

Charles County Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal are investigating.

This incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided when they become available.

The American Red Cross was requested for 4 adults and 2 children from unit 3072.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Fire/EMS PIO, Bill Smith.

