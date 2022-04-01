Glen Burnie Man Arrested for Spray Painting Swastikas’ in Elvatontown Community

UPDATE: Eastern District detectives began their investigation on the above date and time. Through investigative means, they identified Brandon Dozier of Glen Burnie, as the suspect in this case.

Brandon Ryan Dozier, 22-year-old of Glen Burnie, has been arrested and charged with numerous destruction of property, use of a hate symbol, and religious crime offenses.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m, officers responded to the community of Elvatontown for multiple vandalisms.

Unknown suspect/s spray painted two swastikas on the roadway and one on an HOA-owned building.

Officers and County Roads crews responded and removed the offensive material. Eastern District Detectives investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.