Glen Burnie Man Arrested for Spray Painting Swastikas’ in Elvatontown Community

April 1, 2022

UPDATE: Eastern District detectives began their investigation on the above date and time. Through investigative means, they identified Brandon Dozier of Glen Burnie, as the suspect in this case.

Brandon Ryan Dozier, 22-year-old of Glen Burnie, has been arrested and charged with numerous destruction of property, use of a hate symbol, and religious crime offenses.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m, officers responded to the community of Elvatontown for multiple vandalisms.

Unknown suspect/s spray painted two swastikas on the roadway and one on an HOA-owned building.

Officers and County Roads crews responded and removed the offensive material. Eastern District Detectives investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

This entry was posted on April 1, 2022 at 12:39 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.