St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K9 River!

“Sheriff Tim Cameron welcomes K9 River. River is a Labrador Retriever and will be trained in narcotics detection and search and rescue to track critically missing individuals. Welcome to the family River!”

The Sheriff’s Office fields four canine teams who are certified annually by the International Police Work Dog Association and train weekly to maintain their craft.

The teams are certified in patrol and drug detection and are used to conduct building searches, evidence recovery, tracking for criminal suspects, drug detection, and apprehension of violent offenders. The unit also has two single-purpose canines trained in explosive detection.

