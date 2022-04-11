Firefighters Respond to Three Structure Fires within 2 Hours of Each Other in Charles County, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 5:07 a.m., firefighters were alerted to 3315 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 1-story commercial building with smoke showing from the BP Gas Station. Incident command requested the working fire upgrade. Additional crews from Charles and Prince George’s County responded.

A short time after the working fire upgrade was requested, an additional structure fire was dispatched at approximately 5:16 a.m., alerting firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County to 9141 Granite Court in Waldorf.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of Granite Court and found a two-story residence with a small fire in the garage which was being extinguished by citizens with a fire extinguisher. Crews scaled the incident back within 5 minutes of arrival and assisted with smoke removal from the residence.

Firefighters on the scene of Leonardtown Road reported they had an active fire in the rear of the building in an office area, and were using two attack handlines to extinguish the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately at 5:39 a.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded back to 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf, to assist State Investigators on the scene. Crews operated on the scene of Heathcote Road the day prior after a double fatal fire.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., firefighters responded to 706 Clarks Run Road in La Plata, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke showing from a 2-story residence.

Upon further investigation, crews found a working fire to the rear of the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the structure, and no extensions were found.

No injuries were reported in the three incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.