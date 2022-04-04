UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Continuing Investigation Into Fatal House Fire in Lusby

UPDATE 4/2/2022: A joint investigation continues between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office into the cause of a dwelling fire that claimed one life.

Just after 3:00 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the 12100 block of Double Tree Lane in Lusby for a reported house fire with possible entrapment.

911 dispatchers reported the subject was able to be pulled from the residence before the arrival of firefighters, with callers reporting the victim had severe burns, and Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested.

A short time after their arrival, paramedics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene, and the medevac was canceled.

Due to three earlier investigations, including a double fatal fire in Waldorf, Deputy State Fire Marshals were assisted by fire investigators from Annapolis and Prince Georges County Fire Departments.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where the victim will be positively identified.



