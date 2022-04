On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Second District responded to 21206 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with fire showing from three sides.

No known injuries reported at this time.

Updates will be provided at they become available.