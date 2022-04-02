VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Callaway, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Second District, Ridge, and Seventh District responded to 21206 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported house on fire with an animal trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a two story residence with an attached garage.

A firefighter who lived close to the residence utilized his personal ATV to transport firefighters from their apparatus to the residence due to the long driveway. Firefighters deployed over 2000 feet of hose lines, and utilized a nearby pond for water supply.

Over 60 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 60 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

SMECO, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with fire department operations.

Updates will be provided at they become available.

