State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in La Plata, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 a.m., firefighters in Charles County were alerted to the 700 block of Clarks Run Road in La Plata for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch and found a 2-story residence with smoke showing from all four sides.

Firefighters found a fire on the second floor with extensions into the attic and kitchen, along with a fire on the exterior of the residence. Personnel extinguished all fire in under 25 minutes.

All occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond.

This was the third working structure fire in Charles within a 10 hour timeframe.