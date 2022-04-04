Calvert County Parks & Recreation Accepting Applications for the Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship Education Award

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will accept applications for the Therman Gray Scholarship Education Award beginning Friday, April 1 through Thursday, June 30.

High school seniors pursuing a career in parks and recreation or a related field are encouraged to submit an application for consideration to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Scholarships will be awarded to a graduating senior in each district of Calvert County.

Applicants must be enrolled in a Calvert County public school, private school or homeschooled.

For applications or more information visit online or call the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.

Applications can be submitted by emailing [email protected]

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship.



Therman Gray Education Award Program

CCPR recognizes that some Calvert County residents are pursuing careers in recreation and related courses of study. CCPR’s Therman Gray Scholarship Education Award Program is designed to assist individuals with funds in support of pursuing a career in the field of parks and recreation. This program offers an annual scholarship award of $1,000 to a graduating senior in each district of Calvert County.

The applicant must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in one of the eligible disciplines listed below:

Community Sports Management

Golf Course Operations

Grounds Management

Natural Resources

Outdoor Recreation Management

Parks and Recreation

Park and Resource Management

Sport Administration

Sports and Tourism

Sports Communication

Therapeutic Recreation

Turf Grass Management

Other related disciplines