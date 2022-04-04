No Injuries Reported After Attic Fire in Leonardtown

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., firefighters from Bel Alton, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District, Bay District and Mechanicsville responded to 21800 Paw Point Way in Leonardtown, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story single family residence with nothing evident.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire in the attic space.

Seventh District Engine 52 and Bel Alton Rescue Squad 1010 were in Leonardtown at the time of dispatch. Both units requested to be added to the assignment due to the close proximity.

Engine 52 and Engine 11 arrived on location deploying an attack handline to the second floor and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported. Crews operated on the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

