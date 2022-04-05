AUDIO: Police in Charles County Pursuing Leads in Shooting Case / Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

UPDATE 4/5/2022 @ 1:00 p.m.: On April 4, 2022, at 4:25 p.m., an off-duty officer was in the area of Wakefield Circle and Lambeth Hill Drive when he heard the sound of gunshots.

The officer observed a white passenger vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and continued fleeing until the car came to a stop in the area of Western Parkway and Plaza Drive. One of the occupants in the car had a wound and was transported to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation showed the occupants of the car were parked on Lambeth Hill Drive when an unknown person approached on foot and an argument ensued.

The person on foot then produced a gun and fired shots at the vehicle before it fled. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found two homes damaged by gunfire; no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 4/4/2022 @ 5:54 p.m.: Officers are in the area of Lambeth Hill Drive and King James Place in Waldorf after responding to reports of gunfire. Officers identified and stopped a car that fled the area at the time of the incident.

One person in the car had a minor injury was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating. Information will be released when more details become available. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222

UPDATE: Paramedic Ambulance 608 transported a 19-year-old male to an area trauma center with a gunshot wound.

4/4/2022: On Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy requested additional units at Paddington Court and Wakefield Circle in Waldorf, for the report of shots fired.

The Officer indicated he was out with a white 2-door Honda that was occupied by three subjects before announcing shots were fired.

A short time later, at least two suspects fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended nearly 20 minutes later on Western Parkway near Plaza Drive.

Police are currently searching for a black male wearing an all black tracksuit, black shoes and a black skullcap who is considered dangerous and armed with a black handgun.

An ambulance has been requested to Western Parkway and Plaza Drive for an unknown aged male suspect bleeding from the head.

Citizens are urged to avoid the Western Parkway near Plaza Drive due to the high speed pursuit, and Wakefield Circle, Paddington Court, Kings Wharf Place, and Lambeth Hill Drive as police are investigating the shooting location.

Incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.



