Carol Lee Hamilton, 72, of Waldorf, MD passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 10, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 28, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to the late William Albert Higgs, Sr. and Alberta Higgs Moye. She worked for the Evening Star Newspaper in Washington, D.C. and Aist & Associates in Waldorf, MD prior to retiring.

Carol married the love of her life, George Wayne Hamilton in 1968. Together the celebrated over 52 years of marriage.

She was a strong, caring and loving woman who adored her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Family was the most important thing to Carol and she made sure they all knew how much she cared for them.

Carol was a thoughtful woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed taking walks with her friends and looked forward to taking her yearly vacation to the beach. Spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren made her feel blessed. She will be missed by many but none as much as her family.

Carol is survived by her husband, Wayne Hamilton of Lusby, MD (formerly of Waldorf); children, Brian Hamilton (Teresa) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Heather Simmons (Joseph) of Lusby, MD and stepdaughter, Tina Hamilton of St. Michaels, MD; two grandchildren, Taylor Hamilton and Matthew Simmons and three step-grandchildren, Michael Hamilton, Cameron Marks and Dustyn McCauley. She is also survived by several siblings, James Higgs of Edgewater, FL, Thomas Higgs of Shippensburg, PA, Judith Smith of Waldorf, MD, Linda Bowers of Crownsville, MD and Roberta Keen of Berwyn Heights, MD. Along with her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her brother William Albert Higgs, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waldorf, MD on Saturday, April 9 at 11a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Carol’s name.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.