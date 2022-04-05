Police Make Four Arrests After Shots Fired, High Speed Pursuit in Severn

On Monday, April 4, 2022, officers were in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Jacobs Road due to recent non-contact shootings in the area when they heard 15-20 shots in the immediate vicinity.

Officers went towards the sound of gunfire, and a citizen directed them to a grey Honda fleeing the area. Officers provided a lookout for that vehicle, and an additional officer saw it a short distance away on Annapolis Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled.

A pursuit was authorized and continued across Route 3 onto St. Stephens Church Way and ended at the dead-end of Cyrin Court. Air units were able to direct ground units to the locations of all four suspects who were apprehended in a wooded area without further incident.



There were no injuries or crashes reported during this incident.

Detectives recovered over two dozen shell casings and several live rounds on Averill and Marlton Court which are believed to be the shots officers heard.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting but there was property damage to a home and a vehicle.

A search warrant on the Honda recovered 18 shell casings, a small amount of marijuana, and other evidentiary items. The Honda was reported stolen through a neighboring jurisdiction. The occupants were arrested and charged.

Western District Detectives are investigating this incident as well as looking to see if these suspects were involved in the numerous other recent shootings reported in the Stillmeadows Community. Detectives urge anyone with any information to please call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Daron Savoy, 24-year-old of Brooklyn, MD

Deonta Smith, 22-year-old of Annapolis, MD

Keharee Sellers, 18-year-old of Brooklyn, MD

Anthony Moore, 16-year-old (Charged as an Adult), of Annapolis, MD