David Allen Larson, 72, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022 with his loving family and friends at his side.

He was born April 20, 1949, in Winona, Minnesota, the eighth of fourteen children to the late Donald and Margaret Larson. As with most large families, he began working at age 11 as a paperboy, delivering the Winona Daily News on his bicycle. He often joked that the only time his patrons did not answer their doors was when it was time to collect money for the paper.

Upon graduating from Winona Senior High School, David attended Winona State College, and worked at Mr. T’s Restaurant. There he met his wife of 51 years, also a student at the college, and they married on May 9th, 1970. In 1969, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and after completing boot camp and electronics schools, David was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station as an ASW technician. After 5 years in Brunswick, his next tour was at Webster Outlying Field, St. Inigoes, Maryland, as an electronics technician until his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in November, 1976. While active duty, David received the VP26 Sailor of the Quarter award in 1973.

After being discharged, David worked for Tracor, Inc., as a lead technician and completed his studies at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Math and Computer Science in May 1980. That same year, he was hired as a civil servant with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division as a project engineer, increasing his leadership roles in that organization until his retirement in 2004 as the Director, Surface Communications and Information Systems Division. In 1993, David received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. He then worked for BAE Systems as the Director, Systems Development and Integration Operations until 2006, when he took on his current role with the MIL Corporation as Senior Vice President of Rapid Engineering and Prototyping Solutions.

David was active in the Valley Lee community since settling here while in the Navy. He was an active member at St. George’s Episcopal Church, and assisted with many of their activities, church dinners, the WARM Program, and he managed the church cemetery. He also served as Team Captain for Christmas in April, and worked with the organization for several years. He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball for many years, for Chief’s Place in Tall Timbers, Hardees, and Bud-Light teams at the Brass Rail. When his boys were old enough to play soccer and little league baseball, he hung up the softball glove to coach and assist with their teams.

David is survived by his wife, Mary Hildebrand Larson, sons Eric (Jennifer) Larson and David (Erica) Larson, grandsons Chase, Dane, Wyatt and Bodhi Larson and step granddaughters Annie and Sarah Nelson, and Adriana, Elaina and Bianca Bourgeois. His son Ryan, died in 1992 at age 17.

He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Diane), Bruce (Shirleen), Gary (Gigi), and Randy Larson, and sisters Judy Lockwood, Susie (Robert) Block, Sandy (Robert) Stroinski, Kathy (Robert) Hazelton, Cindy (Roland) Boland, Sherri Tentis (Allan Heaser), and Debbie (John) Guenter. In addition to his son, Ryan, he is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret Larson, brother, Donald Larson, and sister Donna Huwald.

Family will receive friends for David’s visitation on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers held at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Greg Sylar on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development, Aid for Ukraine, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058.

