Florida Man Arrested in Laurel After Cashing in Lottery Tickets Stolen from Howard County Gas Station

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at 3396 Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel for an unknown disturbance.

The manager reported a male suspect cashed in several lottery tickets that were later found to have been stolen during an earlier burglary of a gas station in Howard County.

The manager described the suspect whom he had seen enter the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel located next door to the gas station.

Officers went to the Garden Inn and were able to locate the suspect, who was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Shaun Travares Dickson, 33-year-old of Tampa, Florida.