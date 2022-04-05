Krystal A. Carter, 37 of Hughesville, MD passed away on March 26, 2022 at home.

She was born on May 25, 1985 in La Plata, MD to (the late) Joseph Shlemon and Tammy Jameson.

Krystal was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. She attended Our Lady’s Catholic Church-Medley’s Neck. She loved being a mom to her three children who she cherished. She enjoyed visiting all of the local events around St. Mary’s County, one of those being the County Fair. They loved going on all the rides, playing the games, and visiting the animals, especially Krystal’s favorite, the chickens. She and her mom, and her sister (Kayla) loved being outdoors exploring trails, strolling the beach, and shopping.

She is survived by her mother, Tammy, her father, (the late) Joseph, her step-father, Robbie, her children, Hunter, Brianna, and Scott Carter; her siblings, Kristina Russell of Valley Lee, MD, Valerie Soto (Jonathon) of Lexington Park, MD, and Kayla Jordan (Jimmy) of Piney Point, MD; and her boyfriend, Robert Bean.

Services will be private.

