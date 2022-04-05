Police Rescue Two Children and Two Adults from Partially Submerged Vehicle After Collision

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., an officer was on patrol in Severn-Danza Park when he heard a crash in his immediate vicinity.

He discovered a vehicle had lost control on Donaldson Avenue and went off the road through trees and a fence before becoming half-submerged in a drainage pond in the park. The vehicle was taking on water with occupants trapped inside.

The supervisor and an officer, without hesitation, leaped into action to conduct a rescue of the four occupants, including a 9-month-old and 3-year-old child.

Officers had to break the passenger windows of the vehicle to gain access inside, and Officers carried the children to safety and returned to rescue the adults.

Aside from being cold and wet, everyone involved was unharmed.

The unlicensed driver Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, 27-year-old of Glen Burnie, was arrested due to having outstanding warrants.



