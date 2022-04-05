Patricia “Patsy” Anne Irby Cheseldine, 79 of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Avenue, MD peacefully passed away on March 31, 2022, at home. She was born March 26, 1943, in Farmville, VA she was the daughter of the late Fannie Mae and Sam Moses Irby.

Patsy was the loving wife of John William “Billy” Cheseldine, Sr, who she married on September 16, 1961, at Holy Angels Church in Avenue, MD. She is survived by her children Johnny (Beth) Cheseldine of Clements, MD, Gary (Michelle) Cheseldine of Hollywood, MD, and Scott (Christina) Cheseldine of Aberdeen, MD. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Desiree Nuckols, Ivy Cheseldine, Colin Lorah, Mason Cheseldine, Tricia Cheseldine, Kaylee Cheseldine, Olivia Lorah and Ashley Cheseldine. In addition to her parents Patsy was preceded in death by her amazing husband Billy and her 9 siblings.

Patsy moved from La Plata to St. Mary’s County in 1961. Patsy was a devoted wife and a boys’ mom. She always put her husband and children before herself. She retired as the Director of Medical records after 30 years at St’ Mary’s hospital. After leaving the hospital, she worked at the Cheseldine Auto Group until she fully retired in 2017.

Through the years Patsy volunteered with the 7th District Optimist Club, 7th District Rescue Squad and ACTS of Avenue. She was a lady of faith and attended services at Holy Angels Church and the Grace Chapel Ministries in Mechanicsville under Pastor Carl Snyder.

Patsy had a great sense of humor and loved to dance. Patsy and Billy would often be seen out with friends enjoying the sounds of laughter and good music. Those who knew them know that everyone in heaven can hear her calling “Billllllll” right now. Patsy wasn’t the best cook in the world, however she always made sure her family was provided for.

A special thank you goes out to the amazing caregivers that provided unrelenting, heart filled care and family support for Pasty over the last couple of years. Thank you, Bernie, Carolyn, Theresa, Sharika, Peaches and Lisa. Thank you also goes to the team at Hospice and her special nurse Theresa.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 6:00 Pm to 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Carl Synder officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Mason Cheseldine, Kaylee Cheseldine, Olivia Lorah and Ashley Cheseldine.

Donations can be given to ACTS of St Mary’s County P.O. Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618 or the Leonardtown Rescue Squad P.O. Box 50 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Servic