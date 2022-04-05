Prince George’s County Police Department Seeking Identities of Suspects Involved in Vandalizing Police Cruiser





On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m., an officer in his marked cruiser attempted to disperse a large crowd that had gathered for a car meet up in the area of ​​Chevy Chase Drive at Sweitzer Lane.

There were approximately 100 vehicles as well as the large group of spectators. The officer activated his lights and sirens and attempted to disperse the crowd.

While attempting this, a large group encircled his cruiser and began to kick and vandalize it. The officer was not hurt. With the assistance of additional officers, the crowd was ultimately dispersed.

At this time, no arrests have been made. This is an active investigation. Detectives released images of several suspects who are seen striking or kicking the cruiser. One of the suspects was armed with a pole.

“The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal. Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable. The officer showed great restraint under these circumstances,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

Those involved in this incident could face multiple charges to include malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering a law enforcement officer.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0015880.

