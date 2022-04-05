Glen Burnie Man Receives 20 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Nathaniel Williams, 39, of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 20 years of active incarceration for sexual abuse of a minor. A jury found the defendant guilty on September 23, 2021.

“It’s heartbreaking that an innocent child was abused by someone who was supposed to be a trusted caregiver,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I am grateful for the courage this young survivor had to tell family members about the abuse. Sexual abuse or exploitation of a minor is a crime that must be revealed to stop it. If you or someone you know may be a victim of abuse, please reach out to a trusted adult or contact the Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hotline at 410-222-6800.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On September 20 2020, Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of rape made by family members of the minor victim. The victim told family members that the defendant, identified as Nathaniel Williams, had raped her several times over the past three years.

During the initial interview and subsequent forensic interview with the Department of Social Services, the minor disclosed multiple incidents of sexual abuse that occurred in Anne Arundel County.

On September 11, 2020, the victim stated that she was at the defendant’s residence when he raped her. She attempted several times to free herself from the defendant but he was able to overpower her each time. The minor victim recalled other younger family members being in the residence and that the defendant only stopped sexually abusing her because a family member called his phone.

In another incident, in early August 2020, the victim stated that she was at the defendant’s residence when he sexually abused her while an older family member was away from the home. At the time of the abuse, younger family members were watching television downstairs when the defendant took the minor victim into another room and sexually abused her.

The Honorable Robert J. Thompson presided over the case.