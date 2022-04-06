24-Year-Old Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Stabbing Man, Released from Jail Same Day

On Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 11:26 p.m., police responded to the 46800 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the check the welfare.

A witness advised deputies a loud disturbance was heard in an apartment and deputies discovered blood outside the residence. No one would answer the door at the residence, and forced entry was made by deputies.

Located inside the residence was Brittany Gabriel Little, age 24 of Lexington Park, and the victim.

The victim was found to have a laceration to the right hand, scratch mark on the arm and a bitemark on the right forearm.

Investigation determined Little had stabbed the victim in the hand, and caused the additional injuries.

Little was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, and released a short time later.