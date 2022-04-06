Police in Charles County Arrest Man After Machete Attack in Waldorf

April 6, 2022
Coby Elliott Stewart, Jr., 31, of no fixed address

On April 3, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim who had several lacerations.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Coby Elliott Stewart, Jr., 31, of no fixed address, was arguing with the victim, who is known to him, when Stewart retrieved a machete he was carrying and swung it at the victim causing lacerations to the victim’s face and hand.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers located the suspect nearby and he was wearing a sheath, which contained the machete. Officers were able to arrest him without incident.

Stewart was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

A judge has ordered Stewart to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

