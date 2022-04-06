NO INJURIES – Student in Custody After Incident at Green Holly Elementary

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Green Holly Elementary School located at 46060 Millstone Landing Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance.

The 911 caller reported a male student broke a glass mirror and was threatening to harm himself and staff with the glass. The student was reportedly in a classroom with no students and one staff member.

Once Officers arrived on the scene, the student fled the school and ran into the nearby wooded area before being placed in custody.

There are NO injuries, and police are transporting the student to an area hospital for evaluation.

