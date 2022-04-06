St. Mary’s County Jury Finds Lexington Park Man Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and 3rd Degree Sex Offense

April 6, 2022

Clayton Thomas Williams, 38 of Lexington Park

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on March 29, 2022, a jury found Clayton “Tommy” Williams, 38 of Lexington Park, guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Offense in the 3rd Degree after two days in trial.

Upon finding of guilt by the jury, Judge Nichols remanded the Defendant into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department and for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.


This entry was posted on April 6, 2022 at 11:53 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.