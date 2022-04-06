Newburg Man Sentenced to Maximum of 10 Years for Having Sexual Contact With a Minor

April 6, 2022

Charles Kenny, 48 of Newburg

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on October 15, 2021, Charles Kenny, 48 of Newburg, entered a plea to Third Degree Sexual Offense for having sexual contact with a minor.

On March 23, 2022, Judge Stanalonis sentenced the Defendant to the maximum penalty of 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

State’s Attorney Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and Detective Fennessey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for a job well done.


Charles Kenny, 48 of Newburg

This entry was posted on April 6, 2022 at 12:12 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.