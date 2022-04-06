No Injuries Reported After Basement Fire in California, State Fire Marshal Investigating

April 6, 2022

Photo courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 11:05 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Valley Lee responded to the 46000 block of Dean Court in California, for the reported smoke coming from a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing.

After further investigation, firefighters found fire in the basement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and found no extensions.

Personnel operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

No injuries were reported.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




