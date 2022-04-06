Police in Charles County Arrest Suspect in Connection with Armed Robbery Case and a Theft from Auto Case

April 6, 2022
Anthony Kavon Brown, 21, of Waldorf

Anthony Kavon Brown, 21, of Waldorf

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of a citizen and a theft from auto.

Anthony Kavon Brown, 21, of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect in a robbery that occurred in December 2021. Further, detectives linked Brown to a theft from auto that occurred in September 2021 during which firearms were stolen from a car. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Brown for both cases and on April 5, 2022, Brown was located by members of the Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brown was charged with armed robbery, assault, theft, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

On April 6, a judge ordered Brown be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detectives Smith and Thayer are continuing their investigations.

This entry was posted on April 6, 2022 at 5:44 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.