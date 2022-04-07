Two Injured, One Transported to Trauma Center After Three Vehicle Collision in California

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and South Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

As firefighters from Bay District responded to the scene, 911 Dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with two operators trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood extricated two victims in under 15 minutes. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, however, all helicopters were down due to weather.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded and are investigating the collision.

Emergency medical personnel transported one patient to an area hospital, and one patient to an area trauma center.

Traffic delays are expected. Use caution in the area and slow down!

