Calvert County Government Announces Good Friday Schedule, Friday, April 15, 2022

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, in observance of Good Friday.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours Friday, April 15. The landfill, transfer station and all county convenience centers will be closed Sunday, April 17.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Friday, April 15 with normal operating hours.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on

Friday, April 15.

Calvert County's senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Friday, April 15. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Monday, April 18.

There will be no county bus service on Friday, April 15. Regular service will resume on Saturday, April 16.

The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be open . The deadline to file as a candidate is extended to Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9 p.m.

The deadline to file as a candidate is extended to Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9 p.m. Calvert Library locations will be closed on Friday, April 15 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Friday, April 15.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Friday, April 15. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed on Friday, April 15.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal spring hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Friday, April 15, with normal hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on

Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. The aquatic center will be closed on Sunday, April 17.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground remains closed and will reopen in May.