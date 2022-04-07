Prince George’s County Man Sentenced to 39 Years in Prison for Sexual Attacks Targeting Men, Attacked and Raped Three Victims in 2016 During Home Invasions

Bryant Webster, 38, of Suitland, Maryland, was sentenced today to 39 years in prison for a series of home invasions carried out over a 50-day period in 2016 in which he sexually assaulted three men, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Webster pleaded guilty in July 2019, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse while armed and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. The plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for a sentence of 32 to 39 years. The Honorable Ronna L. Beck accepted the plea and the Honorable Marisa Demeo sentenced Webster accordingly. Webster is required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to the government’s evidence, the attacks took place from mid-August to October 2016.

In the first assault, Webster entered a residence in a Capitol Hill neighborhood and photographed himself sexually abusing a man who was unconscious.



Less than two weeks later, at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2016, Webster entered an apartment in the same neighborhood without permission. The victim was awakened to find Webster, a stranger, standing in the doorway of his bedroom, dressed all in black, holding a handgun with a red laser sight. He bound the victim’s hands and feet with duct tape, gaged him by putting a T-shirt in his mouth, and raped him repeatedly while threatening to kill him.

The third attack also took place in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2016. Webster crept into a home. He was again armed with a handgun with a laser sight and also had a backpack filled with knives, gloves, screwdrivers, duct tape, a hammer, binoculars, and condoms. He similarly used duct tape to bind the victim, gagged him with a T-shirt, and raped him. The victim managed to alert a roommate who entered the home during the rape, a struggle ensued, and the victim called 911. Police arrested Webster at the scene. He has been in custody ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also expressed appreciation for the efforts of those who handled the case at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Suzanne Curt and Elizabeth Danello, Deputy Chiefs of the Appellate Division; Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Jones; former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Brooks; Victim/Witness Advocate Lezlie Richardson; Supervisory Paralegal Specialist Michelle Wicker, and former Paralegal Specialist Donhue Troy Griffith.

Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenechukwu Okocha, who investigated and prosecuted the case.