St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Good Friday, April 15, 2022

In observance of Good Friday, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 15, 2022. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Monday, April 18, 2022.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be open normal hours Friday, April 15, 2022. However, the St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. They will reopen with regular operating schedules Monday, April 18, 2022.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be open Friday, April 15, 2022. However, Lexington Park Library will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will operate on a Saturday schedule. ADA will operate on a regular schedule. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate Friday, April 15.

The Department of Recreation and Parks programs and facilities will have normal operations Friday, April 15, but be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and all St. Mary’s County parks will be open for regular operations.