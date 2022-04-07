St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – April 5, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented Proclamations in honor of National Public Health Week, Week of the Young Child, Fair Housing Month and National Library Week.

The Commissioners then recognized the retirement of Corporal Elizabeth O’Connor from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Recreation & Parks received approval for the Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Grant Award of $191,000. The funds will be used for an athletic field light project for Dorsey Park in Hollywood.

The Department of Human Resources requested and received approval to update the St. Mary’s County Government Manual of Personnel Policies and Procedures and the Hourly Handbook of Personnel Policies and Procedures to suspend the use of the pandemic response policy.



The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a budget amendment to return operating funds from FY2022 ADA (MD2273) & SSTAP (MD2274) in the amount of $244,887 to the Appropriations Reserve and $48,229 to the Commissioners Emergency Reserve; then to allocate $31,887 from Appropriations Reserve to cover the deficient in the Capital (US2228) funding to purchase two new buses that were awarded in FY2022 STS Grant Award. The budget amendment will also correct a previous budget amendment to match the JARC I and JARC II funding under the social services state’s portion of their award, reducing the Appropriation Reserve by $7,277.

The Commissioners approved letters detailing federal funding priorities be sent to the Federal Delegation to request federal funding for seven St. Mary’s County Government Capital Improvement Projects.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

The Commissioners will host a Ribbon Cutting Event at the new North County Farmers Market in Charlotte Hall at 2 p.m. A video of the ceremony will be available for on demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel beginning Friday, April 8, 2022.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.