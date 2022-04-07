Island Music Company Partners with Martin’s Service Station to Present “The Martin Guitar Experience” on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Calling all guitar enthusiasts! Mark your calendars NOW and make sure to attend the MARTIN GUITAR EXPERIENCE, brought to you by Island Music Company in La, Plata, MD on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 from 2:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m.

For one day only, Island Music Company will have sales representative Brenden Hackett from Martin Guitars on site to give you the complete Martin Guitar Experience! C. F. Martin & Company has been in business since 1833 and has the knowledge and expertise to provide you with the right instruments and products to fit your needs.

There will be one day only specials (including Buy 1, Get 1 Martin strings), pricing and financing! Call today to schedule your appointment with Brenden or stop by 2-6pm.

To celebrate the return of the Martin Guitar Experience, Island Music Company is also partnering with Martin’s Service Station in La Plata, MD, who will be celebrating their 100th Year of service in La Plata, MD.

Martin’s Service Station will be giving away $5 gas cards with $30 purchases in Martin Guitar purchases of $10 gas cards with Martin Guitar purchases of $50 or more. Keith Grasso, owner of Island Music Company, says, “Island Music is always proud to support local businesses. Martin’s Service Station has been an integral part of Charles Street for 100 years! We’re so proud to have them as a community partner and neighbor. This event signifies what “Main Street” business is really all about.”

