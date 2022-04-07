St. Mary’s County Board of Education Appoint BeeJay Dothard as Principal at Great Mills High School

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The Board appointed Mr. BeeJay Dothard as Principal of Great Mills High School.

Mr. Dothard holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Michigan University.

He currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Great Mills High School.

This appointment will become effective July 1, 2022.

