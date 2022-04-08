Police Searching for Four Suspects Who Assaulted Senior Citizen During Attempted Carjacking





The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking the community for assistance as we actively work to identify and arrest the four suspects who assaulted a senior citizen in an attempt to steal her car. The crime was caught on camera.

On March 29, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the four suspects approached the victim in her Capitol Heights neighborhood as she arrived home from running errands. The victim was pushed to the ground and the suspects demanded her car keys. They searched her pockets and ripped her belongings from her hands.

When the suspects got her keys, they began to run away. At that time, the victim ran toward a neighbor’s house for help. At this point, one of the fleeing suspects began to chase her and again tackled her to the ground. The victim suffered multiple broken bones during this incident.

The suspects ultimately fled the area without taking her car.

Police Chief Malik Aziz stated the following. “The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me and everyone who has watched the video. Our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and not be violently accosted in our neighborhoods where we live peacefully. We need our community’s help in arresting these suspects so that they may be brought to justice and held accountable for their senseless act of violence. We are asking the community to look at this video and the pictures of the suspects and call us with information,”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Carjacking Interdiction Unit at 301-516-3788 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.

In 2022, there have been 132 reported carjackings in the county. Investigators have made 54 arrests – 37 of the arrested are juveniles and 17 are adults. Carjackings are increasing in communities across the country. In order to address a rise here in the county, the department established a Carjacking Interdiction Unit last fall. This unit centralizes carjacking investigations. Since then, the carjacking case closure rate has increased from approximately 33% to nearly 50%.

If you do have information on this case, please call 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0015097.

