One Injured After Single Vehicle Collision in Piney Point

On Friday, April 8, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Clarke Road in Piney Point, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the single occupant inside the vehicle.

Firefighters from Second District Volunteer Fire Department assisted the victim from the vehicle, and emergency medical personnel transported the adult female to an area hospital with minor injuries.

