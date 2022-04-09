Firefighters Operating on Scene of Overturned Semi-Truck in Charlotte Hall, Helicopter Requested for Operator

On Friday, April 8, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to 7464 Sugar Cane Court in Charlotte Hall, for the reported overturned fuel truck that was leaking.

The 911 caller advised a gas truck overturned in front of her residence and was leaking fluid. The operator of the truck was reportedly bleeding.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-truck overturned with the single occupant out.

Once firefighters investigated the scene and involved vehicle, personnel reported the overturned vehicle was an overturned tractor trailer with a tanker that was filled with water, and reported an active fuel leak from the truck.

Sugar Cane Court, Smokehouse Row Lane, James River Court, and Oaks Road will be closed for fire department apparatus.

A helicopter has been requested to land nearby for an adult male with serious injuries to the face/head.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Listen live here.

