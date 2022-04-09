Suspected Impaired Driver Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Green Leaf Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and in the front yard of a residence with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The adult male operator admitted to police he was impaired. Emergency medical personnel transported the man to an area hospital with minor injuries.

SMECO responded to the scene to replace a guide wire and other damaged property.

Preliminary investigation determined the operator lost control before striking a ditch and going into the front yard of multiple residences where he then struck a utility pole guide wire, landed on top of a parked/unoccupied vehicle before coming to rest in the yard.

No other injuries were reported. Multiple residences were without power for approximately two hours.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the crash investigation. Charges are pending against the operator.

