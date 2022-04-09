St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

April 9, 2022

On Friday, April 8, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., police responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard and Pegg Road, for the multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene and found a male victim with a gunshot wound and multiple shell casings in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel responded transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Lab Technicians, and Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigation the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

