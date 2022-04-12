UPDATE: Police Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Drive By Shooters in Lexington Park That Shot 21-Year-Old Man

UPDATE 4/12/2022: On April 8, 2022, at 11:52 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46100 block of Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the victim was in the area of Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard when a vehicle drove through the area and one or more occupants fired numerous shots at the victim, striking the victim in the hip.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Corporal James Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. 8118 or at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

