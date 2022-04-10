Two Injured, One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, at approximately 11:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

A short time after dispatch, the call was upgraded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved with one victim trapped.

Four firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extricated one victim in approximately 13 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area trauma center, and one victim to an area hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision.

