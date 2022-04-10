Police Investigating 19-Year-Old Stabbed in Charles County, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

April 10, 2022

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Patient First Primary and Urgent Care located at 2855 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

The 911 caller reported a 19-year-old male walked into the facility with a stab wound.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male with a stab wound to the back and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby landing site and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

