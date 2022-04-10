UPDATE: Police Say Speed and Alcohol Contributing Factors in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Charlotte Hall

UPDATE 4/10/2022 @ 2:00 p.m.: On April 10, 2022, at 2:45 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving several vehicles.

Deputies arrived on scene and located three vehicles involved in the collision and one vehicle operator was declared deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2002 Mercedes sedan operated by Calvin Lavalle Shubrooks, age 59 of Great Mills, was travelling northbound on Three Notch Road and failed to stop for a redlight at the intersection of Golden Beach Road. Shubrooks struck a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse operated by William Howard Brown, age 76 of Mechanicsville, and then struck a 2016 Honda Accord operated by Gerell Terrence Shingles, age 31 of Mechanicsville. Both the Traverse and Accord were stationary at the redlight. Brown was declared deceased on scene and Shubrooks was transported to an area trauma center by helicopter, where he was pronounced deceased. Shingles was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center for treatment.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy First Class Matthew Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension 78005.

