Firefighters Responding to House on Fire in Mechanicville

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Newburg, Seventh District and Hughesville responded to the residence next to 26080 Sycamore Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller reported their neighbors residence was fully engulfed in flames, the occupant was reportedly out of the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 1-story residence fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

Sycamore Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.