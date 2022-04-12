Mechanicsville House Fire Caused by Discarded Smoking Materials, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 4/11/2022: On Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 11:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to 26076 Sycamore Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story single family residence with fire throughout.

The owner is identified as Kyle Swann, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $225,000.00

60 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

Investigation determined the fire started on the rear deck and extended into the residence. The occupant of the home was alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms installed in the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported.

The family currently has a GoFundMe setup for the owner and family affected by this incident. Donate by clicking here.

