State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Newburg, Seventh District and Hughesville responded to the residence next to 26080 Sycamore Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller reported their neighbors residence was fully engulfed in flames, the occupant was reportedly out of the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 1-story residence fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes, and operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the fire.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

