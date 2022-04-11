One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Light Pole at Buffalo Wilds Wings in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 11, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings located at Three Notch Road and Lexington Village Way, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle partially off the roadway and into a utility pole.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two patients on the scene. One female patient was transported to an area hospital, the second denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

