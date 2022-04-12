Motorcyclist Injured After Striking Utility Pole in Great Mills

On Monday, April 11, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 21469 Indian Bridge Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle off the roadway and into a utility pole.

The single occupant was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

