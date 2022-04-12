No Injuries Reported After Structure Fire in Mechanicsville

On Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:18 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood responded to the 26000 block of Mar-A-Lee Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported fire out.

Engine 73 responded with 6 volunteers at dispatch and arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from a one story single family home.

After initial investigation, crews found light smoke was found coming from the attic area.

The fire was determined to have started from a fryer on the deck, and was believed to be extinguished before the homeowner called 911. Firefighters opened up the surrounding area and found extensions from the fire.

An additional Engine, Tanker, and a Truck were requested to assist on the incident. Truck 7, Tanker 74, Chief 7B, and Engine 23 responded with 14 additional volunteers.

Personnel opened up the attic and walls and extinguished a smoldering fire.

No injuries were reported.

Crews operated on the scene for over an hour.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

