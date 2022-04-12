VIDEO: Maryland Cancer Moonshot: Governor Hogan Breaks Ground On First-Ever Comprehensive Cancer Center in Prince George’s County

Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground on the first-ever comprehensive cancer center in Prince George’s County, which is part of a new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand and accelerate cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment, and research in the state.

Expected to open in 2024, the center will be located at the site of the newly-opened University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo. It will provide high-quality comprehensive cancer care services—initially focused on breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers—provide greater access to cancer screenings, and expand life-saving clinical trials into the county for the first time.

“This is very near and dear to my heart, because I know just how difficult it is to get that life-altering diagnosis and to experience that feeling of not knowing what comes next,” said Governor Hogan. “With the completion of this new cancer center, the neighborhoods where I grew up and spent much of my life—Landover, Capitol Heights, Largo, Upper Marlboro, and all of Prince George’s County—will be able to receive the high-quality cancer treatment and medical care that they deserve right here, where they will have access to some of the best doctors, nurses, and health care professionals in the world.”

As part of the Maryland Cancer Moonshot, the state is committing $67 million to fully fund the construction of this new cancer center.

“Taking a multidisciplinary approach to address incidence of cancer is key and UM Capital will have a significant impact on the community—creating a one-stop destination to provide coordinated care with expertise and compassion,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President & CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System. “We will build on the success we have seen at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore City, as well as other parts of Maryland, where UMMS hospitals are front and center in providing the highest quality care through the UM Cancer Network.”

The moonshot initiative also calls for:

Greenebaum Cancer Center : $100 million for the expansion of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in downtown Baltimore to provide state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient cancer services.

Cancer Research : $25 million for the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University to accelerate cancer research projects.

Pediatric Cancer Research : $1 million to support expanding pediatric cancer research at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Stem Cell Research Fund : $20.5 million for the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund to catalyze investment in regenerative medicine projects to develop novel cures and groundbreaking treatments for prevalent cancers.

Maryland Tech Council : $2.5 million for the BioHub Maryland Initiative to expand the state's life sciences and biotechnology research workforce, with a focus on talent development, upskilling opportunities, and outreach to students in underserved communities.

Blue Line Corridor and FBI Headquarters. Also today, Governor Hogan touted the state’s commitment, in partnership with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, to move forward with a $400 million investment in the Blue Line Corridor economic development project, and touted the progress the state is making to bring the FBI’s new headquarters to Prince George’s County. The Blue Line Corridor funding is currently under consideration in the General Assembly.

